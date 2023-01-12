SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 30,873 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,873 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,362,000 after acquiring an additional 420,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.61.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $197.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.