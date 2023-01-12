SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Verra Mobility worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

