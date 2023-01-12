SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 240.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,186 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

TFC stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

