SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 128,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $133.99 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.75.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.