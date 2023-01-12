SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,772 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after buying an additional 260,955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,383,000 after buying an additional 42,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after buying an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BXP opened at $69.76 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

