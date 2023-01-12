SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $99.39 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $114.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

