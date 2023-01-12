SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,935 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LHC Group worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in LHC Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in LHC Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $163.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average of $163.26. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.44.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

