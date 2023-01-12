Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Balchem by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $126.12 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.51.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

