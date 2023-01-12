SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,554,133 Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1,296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 390,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hyzon Motors Price Performance
NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.06. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.
Insider Activity
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
Featured Articles
