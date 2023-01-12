SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after buying an additional 445,825 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 131,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,345,000.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

