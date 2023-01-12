SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

