Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $56,558,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 37.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

AON Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $312.19 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.