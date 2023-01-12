Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,773,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,191,000 after buying an additional 84,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.68 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

