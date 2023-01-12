SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 99,927 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,927 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Snap by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Snap by 31.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Snap by 134.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Snap by 40.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,746,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,962.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

