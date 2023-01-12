Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 462 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.26%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

