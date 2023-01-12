CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 357,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,250. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $48.35 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

