Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 160.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $89.54 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

