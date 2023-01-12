Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,093 shares of company stock worth $523,524. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

