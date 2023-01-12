Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $61,389,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $35,090,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

ONB stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.