Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $380,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.4 %

NLY stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

