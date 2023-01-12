Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

