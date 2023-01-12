Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after buying an additional 66,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after buying an additional 146,323 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.48.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

