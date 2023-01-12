Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 26,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,926,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 525.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 262,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,584,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $446.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

