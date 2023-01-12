Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.12.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $115.02 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.