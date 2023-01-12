Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $8,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of AB stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also

