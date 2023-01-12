Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

BKNG opened at $2,224.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,001.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,900.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

