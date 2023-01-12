Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $23,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $61.39 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

