New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $24,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

