New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,579 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 51,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 174,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

