New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $24,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,070,000 after buying an additional 179,857 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 135,057 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,703,000 after buying an additional 255,903 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,273,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,350,000 after buying an additional 38,972 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

