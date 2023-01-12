Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $26,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $493.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $495.52.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

