New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of CDW worth $26,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

CDW Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $190.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.72.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.