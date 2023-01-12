14,150 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

