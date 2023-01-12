onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of onsemi worth $27,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.