IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091,870 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTI. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,528.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,219,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,313,000 after buying an additional 298,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

SPTI opened at $28.77 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $31.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

