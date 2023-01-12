IFG Advisory LLC Invests $345,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.15 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

