IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMVM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,199,000.

Shares of XMVM opened at $45.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98.

