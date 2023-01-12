IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $59.29 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $102.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.