IFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,797,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $113.13.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.