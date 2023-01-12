IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,861,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 78,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $103.36.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Cowen cut their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $444,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $444,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,558 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

