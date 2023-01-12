Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,746 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,000,757,000 after buying an additional 440,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,409,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,525,000 after buying an additional 400,455 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,088 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,695,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

