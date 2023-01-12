Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,548 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.6 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.