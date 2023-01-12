Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 118.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after buying an additional 47,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $939,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

INCY opened at $79.68 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

