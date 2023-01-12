Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,411 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Signature Bank worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $117.72 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

