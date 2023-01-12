The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,701,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after buying an additional 576,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.63 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

