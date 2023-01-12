Comerica Bank Has $6.61 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,323 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

