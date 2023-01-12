Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $222.64 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.47. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 265.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.