US Bancorp DE Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 135.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -125.97 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $156.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

