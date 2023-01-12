American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.