US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.39.

Shares of VEEV opened at $165.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $244.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $3,874,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

